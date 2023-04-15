Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Elx Elche
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Elx Elche, Spain

2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 64 m² 4 Floor
€ 289,900
Spectacular house for sale with sea views. This property has a living room with access to a …
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 241,000
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 221,000
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath 64 m²
€ 105,000
Apartment in La Marina. This apartments are located 450 meters from the beach in one of the …
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 285,000
Penthouse with private solarium 5 mins. walk to the beach in Arenales del Sol . Large brand …

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
