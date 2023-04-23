Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
4
Novelda
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 177 m² Number of floors 2
€ 530,700
Country house for sale in modernist style with open and light spaces. the Magnificent urban…
Villa 3 room villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 335 m²
€ 315,362
Luxury 3 beds key ready detached villa in Los Altos . 3 bedrooms luxury detached villa with …
4 room house in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
197 m²
€ 799,000
2 room apartment in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 215,000
Introducing a comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a green area.Housing is suitable for both…
4 room house in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
4 room house
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 365 m²
€ 1,602,741
The beautiful interior of this rustic house is a beautiful synthesis of modern comfort…
3 room apartment in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 745,000
3 room apartment in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 192,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 89 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central …
Apartment in Aspe, Spain
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
464 m²
€ 410,000
DescriptionSale of the rental business in Alicante: 7 apartments for students for 410.000 €,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
796 m²
€ 2,410,808
Beautiful villa with an area of 796 sq.m. is located in Novaya Andalusia. The area is surrou…
Villa 3 room villa in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 214 m² Number of floors 3
€ 745,000
The country house in modern style is locateded in the quiet respectable district with panora…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 415,073
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ New Build residential complex of 1, 2 an…
2 room apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 429,446
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir