Show properties list
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain
Aspe
4
Novelda
2
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
177 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 530,700
Country house for sale in modernist style with open and light spaces. the Magnificent urban…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
335 m²
€ 315,362
Luxury 3 beds key ready detached villa in Los Altos . 3 bedrooms luxury detached villa with …
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
197 m²
€ 799,000
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 215,000
Introducing a comfortable two-bedroom apartment in a green area.Housing is suitable for both…
4 room house
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
365 m²
€ 1,602,741
The beautiful interior of this rustic house is a beautiful synthesis of modern comfort…
3 room apartment
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath
€ 745,000
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 192,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Garden: 89 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, central …
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
464 m²
€ 410,000
DescriptionSale of the rental business in Alicante: 7 apartments for students for 410.000 €,…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
796 m²
€ 2,410,808
Beautiful villa with an area of 796 sq.m. is located in Novaya Andalusia. The area is surrou…
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
214 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 745,000
The country house in modern style is locateded in the quiet respectable district with panora…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 415,073
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS WITH THE SEA VIEWS IN CALPE~ ~ New Build residential complex of 1, 2 an…
2 room apartment
Oliva, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 429,446
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
