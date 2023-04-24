UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain
Aspe
4
Novelda
2
Villa
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
140 m²
€ 248,000
4 room house
Estepona, Spain
4 bath
844 m²
€ 2,990,000
VILLA IN LA ALQUERIA, BENAHAVIS If you dream of a comfortable life in a modern house on the…
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
2 bath
314 m²
€ 579,100
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
99 m²
€ 245,879
New Development: Prices from € 270,000 to € 435,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
310 m²
€ 832,864
~ FANTASTIC MEDITERRANEAN VILLA 60 m TO THE BEACH AND WITH SEA VIEWS!!!!~ ~ A unique opportu…
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3 bath
104 m²
€ 399,900
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Impressive homes with avant-garde des…
2 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 189,900
One of the first things to notice about this development is the design. While most developer…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
69 m²
€ 114,854
Spacious apartment for sale in Playa de Acequion, Torrevieja , on the second line of the bea…
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 251,800
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS ~ ~ New Build residential of independent villas…
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 215,000
Introducing the new apartments in a gated premium residential complex in Oriuela Costa.Apart…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
202 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 469,000
Great location with scenic mountain views! The living area was placed by a spacious lounge w…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
€ 251,235
NEW BUILD RESIDENTAL OF VILLAS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR~ ~ These stunning spacious villas ha…
Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map