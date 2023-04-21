Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
4
Novelda
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 372,000
Villa 2 room villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 372,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 399,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bath 102 m²
€ 595,000
Villa 3 room villa in Novelda, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Novelda, Spain
2 bath 209 m²
€ 393,000
Villa 2 room villa in Novelda, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Novelda, Spain
2 bath 194 m²
€ 355,000
Villa 3 room villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 390,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
8 bath
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
4 bath
€ 700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
2 bath
€ 850,000
Villa 2 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Aspe, Spain
3 bath
€ 199,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Fondo de les Neus Hondon de las Nieves, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 177,000
Detached Villa in Hondón de las Nieves. 3 bedrooms brand new detached villa built in Andalus…
Villa 4 room villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bath 209 m²
€ 1,190,000
Magnificent villa in Font del Llop, Alicante, Costa Blanca A luxurious property located on a…
Villa 3 room villa in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 303,600
Villa 2 room villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 372,000
Terraced villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two semi-detached collectiv…
Villa 3 room villa in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bath 198 m²
€ 390,000
Terraced villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two semi-detached collectiv…

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir