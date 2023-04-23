UAE
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 190,000
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
353 m²
€ 503,000
We offer a modern country house in one of the best districts of the city. Planning is thoug…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 188,000
Welcome to the wonderful new bungalow & ndash; it is one of the most interesting offers tod…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 164,844
We offer a unique offer - luxury apartments 300 meters from the best beaches in Torrevieja! …
3 room house
Las Escalericas, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
195 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 405,000
Villa 3 room villa
Javea, Spain
2 bath
175 m²
€ 315,362
We offer a fine country house and locateded in the quiet lonely district. The country house …
3 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 200,276
New complex under construction in Arenice de Mar on Costa Mares coast M. Distance to the…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
111 m²
€ 371,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 116 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
1 Floor
€ 152,600
We offer for sale a magnificent apartment in one of the most comfortable areas of Alicante, …
4 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
746 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,395,000
A chic three-story villa with mountain and valley views is located in the residence of Les T…
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
€ 325,000
Villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante A project of 8 independent villas dis…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
€ 124,049
Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
