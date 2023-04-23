Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 220,000
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Montforte del Sid — municip…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 245,000
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Located in a residential co…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 393,000
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bath 207 m²
€ 549,000
FRONT LINE GOLF NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ New Built semi-detached vill…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 330,000
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bath 207 m²
€ 549,000
FRONT LINE GOLF NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ New Built semi-detached vill…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 330,000
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 393,000
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bath 207 m²
€ 549,000
FRONT LINE GOLF NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FONT DEL LLOP, ALICANTE~ ~ New Built semi-detached vill…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 330,000
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 393,000
TOWNHOUSE WITH GARDEN, SWIMMING POOL AND PRIVATE SOLARIUM IN FONT DEL LLOP GOLF COURSE.~ ~ T…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 220,000
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bath 169 m²
€ 225,000
Alenda Golf is located in the municipality of Monforte del Cid, Elche. Alenda Golf Club, a p…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 228,000
Alenda Golf is located in the municipality of Monforte del Cid, Elche. Alenda Golf Club, a p…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 196,000
The fine housing estate and which is locateded in the heart of the known 18-lunochny golf c…
3 room townhouse in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 191,000
The fine housing estate and which is locateded in the heart of the known 18-lunochny golf c…

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir