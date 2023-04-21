Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Pool Residential properties for sale in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

Aspe
18
Novelda
8
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Novelda, Spain
2 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
88 m²
€ 310,000
5 room house in Aspe, Spain
5 room house
Aspe, Spain
5 bath 1 013 m²
€ 3,300,000
DescriptionSpacious and beautiful House by the sea, in a prestigious residential area of ​​A…
Apartment in Aspe, Spain
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
464 m²
€ 410,000
DescriptionSale of the rental business in Alicante: 7 apartments for students for 410.000 €,…
Apartment in Aspe, Spain
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
850 m²
€ 1,685,000
DescriptionProfitable business in Alicante: NEW building of 11 apartments 1.685 million €, 8…
8 room house in Aspe, Spain
8 room house
Aspe, Spain
11 bath 1 600 m²
€ 3,195,000
DescriptionThe most luxurious House in Alicante: the price has been reduced from 4.0 million…

Properties features in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir