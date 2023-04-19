UAE
Pool Residential properties for sale in El Valle de Cofrentes-Ayora, Spain
Leave a free request for a search query
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 239,649
NEW SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SOLARIUM IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA !!!~ ~ Singl…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
236 m²
13/22 Floor
€ 1,645,000
Architectural SIMVOL of the tourist city of BENIDORM! The first line of the sea! 44 EXCLUSIV…
2 room apartment
Costa Brava, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 141,709
Apartment in a residential complex on the Costa Brava in the Fenals area of the city of Llo…
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
171 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
Completely decorated and furnished country house with beautiful views of the Mediterranean S…
4 room house
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 260,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
€ 450,000
Villa 3 room villa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 bath
121 m²
€ 324,900
The modern country house in the new housing estate and which combines all pluses of country…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 143,000
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath
420 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 699,000
Beautiful country house in the Mediterranean style in quiet residential district surrounded …
3 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
€ 599,000
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
109 m²
€ 392,182
New Development: Prices from € 430,000 to € 920,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Villa 2 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
80 m²
€ 249,000
