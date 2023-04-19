UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in El Valle de Cofrentes-Ayora, Spain
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 496,706
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 180,553
A new closed secure complex consisting of 26 apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms is located…
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
247 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
We offer country house in one of the best districts Havei and on the rock and from where th…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
1 bath
535 m²
€ 1,550,000
Modern approach to construction of the country house allowed to keep the best and having con…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
131 m²
€ 430,903
These 5 houses situated on the private plots of 400sqm allow you to enjoy the private life …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
202 m²
€ 508,506
Townhouse in Kang Bow district of Casteldefels on Costa D coast arra. distance to the…
6 room house
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
551 m²
€ 2,700,000
3 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
5/7 Floor
€ 303,500
Villa 5 room villa
Rojales, Spain
5 bath
675 m²
€ 2,250,000
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of residen…
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath
86 m²
5 Floor
€ 166,000
For sale apartment in El Campelo in the Playa muchavista area, located on the 5 floor. The t…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
€ 120,000
2 room apartment
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 235,335
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN PRIVATE GATED RESORT IN PROVINCE OF MURCIA New Build residential co…
Properties features in El Valle de Cofrentes-Ayora, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
