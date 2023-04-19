Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in El Valle de Cofrentes-Ayora, Spain

Soon there will be properties
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 244,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
Villa 3 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
4 bath 150 m²
€ 594,224
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
132 m²
€ 468,000
12 luxury villas in a new beautiful residential complex 1.2 km from Mil Palmeras Beach. The …
Villa 3 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 135,000
2 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 186,374
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build Residentia…
Villa 3 room villain Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 629,046
NEW BUILD VILLA IN LAS COLINAS GOLF RESORT~ ~ New Build Modern villa located in Las Colinas …
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 90 m² 5 Floor
€ 160,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 59 m² 1 Floor
€ 151,301
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 353,057
HOUSING IN FIRST LINE OF SEA~ ~ in Punta Prima, Torrevieja, with exclusive views of the sea …
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 52,973
Top floor bungalow in Nueva Torrevieja . 40 m2, 1 large bedroom, a bathroom, living room wit…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 413 m² Number of floors 1
€ 509,000
Luxurious residential complex located among the stunning Puch Campana mountains and the warm…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 178 m² Number of floors 1
€ 339,000
Mediterranean style villa! Great location & ndash; close to all services and the famous Engl…

