Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
22 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 497 m²
€ 1,997,000
Modern villa in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca It is distributed over several floors, in open …
Villa 5 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
9 bath 562 m²
€ 4,750,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 6 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 bath 404 m²
€ 3,794,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 249 m²
€ 2,509,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 239 m²
€ 1,935,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 189 m²
€ 1,905,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 194 m²
€ 2,184,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 693 m²
€ 2,802,000
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca On plot 244 of this incredible residenti…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath 355 m²
€ 985,000
Detached Villa in Benitachell. The house has been conceived as the union of several open mod…
Villa 5 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 bath 521 m²
€ 2,184,899
Country House in Benitachell. Villa is located on the coastal stretch between the towns of M…
Villa 2 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 269,000
New finished villa in the in the Cumbre del Sol urbanization, next to the sea, in Benitache…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 415 m²
€ 630,000
The villas are in a privileged location, combining privacy, unique views of the sea and loc…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 384 m²
€ 735,000
A modern Villa located in Cumbre del Sol Residential Resort,in Benitachell, a consolidated …
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 346 m²
€ 810,000
Contemporary "modern" villa designed to be built on the plots at the Cumbre del Sol residen…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 985,000
Exclusive villa with a modern design located at the Residential Resort Cumbre del Sol. A co…
Villa 4 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath 405 m²
€ 980,000
A Luminous designer villa on two floors, located in a quiet residential area with magnifice…
Villa 6 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 bath 1 147 m²
€ 2,450,000
Luxury Villa, a property with enormous dimensions in the exclusive residential area at the …
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath 579 m²
€ 1,589,000
The modern and Mediterranean architecture merge into this fantastic villa, conceived as a c…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 606 m²
€ 1,822,000
This fantastic Villa is a unique property located in in the Residential Resort Cumbre del S…
Villa 4 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 bath 697 m²
€ 2,621,555
Fantastic Villa is situated in Residential, on the North Costa Blanca in Spain. A residenti…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath 662 m²
€ 1,356,000
Fantastic Villa is a new project designed exclusively in Cumbre del Sol, in Benitatxell, be…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath 171 m²
€ 1,730,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir