Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell

Pool Residential properties for sale in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain

4 properties total found
2 room housein el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
289 m²
€ 458,000
The residential complex is located in Benitachel, between Javea and Moraira. In the immediat…
3 room apartmentin el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
195 m²
€ 398,000
3 room housein el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
160 m²
€ 645,000
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 657 m²
€ 1,562,000
Bright villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca you will feel that the Mediterranean sun fill …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir