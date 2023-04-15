UAE
Investment Properties in Spain
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
29 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
497 m²
€ 1,997,000
Modern villa in Cumbre del Sol, Costa Blanca It is distributed over several floors, in open …
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
9 bath
562 m²
€ 4,750,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 bath
404 m²
€ 3,794,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
249 m²
€ 2,509,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath
239 m²
€ 1,935,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath
194 m²
€ 2,184,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
189 m²
€ 1,905,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the open views of the sea, its incredible color and cl…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
693 m²
€ 2,802,000
Villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Costa Blanca On plot 244 of this incredible residenti…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath
355 m²
€ 985,000
Detached Villa in Benitachell. The house has been conceived as the union of several open mod…
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 bath
521 m²
€ 2,184,899
Country House in Benitachell. Villa is located on the coastal stretch between the towns of M…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath
415 m²
€ 630,000
The villas are in a privileged location, combining privacy, unique views of the sea and loc…
Villa 2 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
1 bath
90 m²
€ 269,000
New finished villa in the in the Cumbre del Sol urbanization, next to the sea, in Benitache…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath
346 m²
€ 810,000
Contemporary "modern" villa designed to be built on the plots at the Cumbre del Sol residen…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath
384 m²
€ 735,000
A modern Villa located in Cumbre del Sol Residential Resort,in Benitachell, a consolidated …
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath
405 m²
€ 980,000
A Luminous designer villa on two floors, located in a quiet residential area with magnifice…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 985,000
Exclusive villa with a modern design located at the Residential Resort Cumbre del Sol. A co…
Villa 6 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 bath
1 147 m²
€ 2,450,000
Luxury Villa, a property with enormous dimensions in the exclusive residential area at the …
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 bath
579 m²
€ 1,589,000
The modern and Mediterranean architecture merge into this fantastic villa, conceived as a c…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath
606 m²
€ 1,822,000
This fantastic Villa is a unique property located in in the Residential Resort Cumbre del S…
Villa 4 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
6 bath
697 m²
€ 2,621,555
Fantastic Villa is situated in Residential, on the North Costa Blanca in Spain. A residenti…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath
662 m²
€ 1,356,000
Fantastic Villa is a new project designed exclusively in Cumbre del Sol, in Benitatxell, be…
4 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 084 m²
€ 4,817,000
Exclusive villa with stunning sea views in Cumbre del Sol. Villa with an area of 1084 square…
6 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
1 147 m²
€ 3,882,000
Villa with an exclusive design in Cumbre del Sol. Villa with a bright interior of 1147 squar…
4 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
730 m²
€ 3,159,000
Luxury villa in Cumbre del Sol. Villa with an area of 730 square meters. m., has four bedroo…
3 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
542 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,179,000
3 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
613 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,914,000
Modern villa in the prestigious Jazmines complex in the Cumbre del Sol area.Two-storey villa…
3 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
468 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,824,000
3 room house
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
657 m²
€ 1,562,000
New, exclusive villa located in the Lirios Design complex, in the area of Cumbre del Sol. Vi…
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath
171 m²
€ 1,730,000
Villa Del Puerto is designed to enjoy the opening sea views, its incredible color and climat…
