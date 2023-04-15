Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in el Campello, Spain

7 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 859,900
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
Villa 5 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath 572 m²
€ 682,000
Villa 4 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 380 m²
€ 2,250,000
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 328,900
3 bedrooms detached villas near the beach in El Campello. These newly built 3 bedrooms villa…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 218 m²
€ 465,700
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 270 m²
€ 395,500
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
Villa 4 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
Semi-detached villa in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca The villa has 4 bedrooms and 4 ba…
