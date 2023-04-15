UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in el Campello, Spain
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 356,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
68 m²
€ 235,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 267,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,000
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
213 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
221 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 640,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
331 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
220 m²
€ 859,900
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath
572 m²
€ 682,000
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
512 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
On sale is a luxury villa on the first sea line in the city of El Campello at the El Mar res…
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
521 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
521 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
On sale is a luxury villa on the first sea line in the city of El Campello at the El Mar res…
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
521 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
347 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 849,900
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath
380 m²
€ 2,250,000
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 328,900
3 bedrooms detached villas near the beach in El Campello. These newly built 3 bedrooms villa…
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
218 m²
€ 465,700
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
270 m²
€ 395,500
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath
300 m²
€ 1,100,000
Semi-detached villa in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca The villa has 4 bedrooms and 4 ba…
