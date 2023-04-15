Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Campello
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in el Campello, Spain

5 room housein el Campello, Spain
5 room house
el Campello, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,085,000
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 221 m² Number of floors 3
€ 640,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 213 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
We present the new modern villa in El Campello. El Campello –, a beautiful tourist city and …
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 331 m² Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
We present the new modern villa in the city of El Campello. Campello –, a beautiful tourist …
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 260 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 220 m²
€ 859,900
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
Villa 5 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
el Campello, Spain
6 bath 572 m²
€ 682,000
4 room housein el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 521 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,350,000
4 room housein el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 521 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
On sale is a luxury villa on the first sea line in the city of El Campello at the El Mar res…
4 room housein el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 521 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
4 room housein el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 512 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
On sale is a luxury villa on the first sea line in the city of El Campello at the El Mar res…
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 347 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,850,000
3 room housein el Campello, Spain
3 room house
el Campello, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 849,900
Villa 4 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 380 m²
€ 2,250,000
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 328,900
3 bedrooms detached villas near the beach in El Campello. These newly built 3 bedrooms villa…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 218 m²
€ 465,700
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
Villa 3 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 270 m²
€ 395,500
Luxury villas a few meters from the sea in El Campello. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
Villa 4 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
Semi-detached villa in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca The villa has 4 bedrooms and 4 ba…
