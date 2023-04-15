Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Campello
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in el Campello, Spain

21 property total found
Apartmentin el Campello, Spain
Apartment
el Campello, Spain
€ 460,000
capt
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin el Campello, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 48 m²
€ 175,000
The ability of an investor!The studio on the first line of Playa Muchavista is completely re…
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 235,000
In the area of greatest projection of Campello, just five minutes walk from the beach, with …
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 275,000
In the area of greatest projection of Campello, just five minutes walk from the beach, with …
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 114 m² 2 Floor
€ 194,000
Now you can live or enjoy your vacation in a quiet place, a few meters from the beach, in a …
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
115 m²
€ 307,000
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
90 m²
€ 339,900
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 64 m² 1 Floor
€ 245,000
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 115 m² 2 Floor
€ 265,000
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 85 m² 3 Floor
€ 230,000
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 356,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 235,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 267,000
Apartments in El Campello, Alicante, Costa Blanca In the most popular area of Campello, just…
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 82 m² 1 Floor
€ 267,000
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 82 m² 1 Floor
€ 228,000
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 86 m² 5 Floor
€ 166,000
For sale apartment in El Campelo in the Playa muchavista area, located on the 5 floor. The t…
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 73 m² 1 Floor
€ 325,000
Apartment for sale on the second line Playa del Campelo. The house has three fully furnished…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
€ 695,000
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 245,000
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 150,000
An excellent duplex is located in a residential complex with a beautiful pool and well-groom…
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 250,000
We offer apartments in the district Rincon-de-Loyks in the city of Benidorm. Apartments ar…
