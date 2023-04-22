UAE
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in el Camp de Turia, Spain
Betera
1
l Eliana
1
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
417 m²
€ 1,137,500
Nice villa in Altea, Costa Blanca, Alicante Residential full of light with large interior sp…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
167 m²
€ 210,563
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
5 bath
322 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,500,000
We offer a beautiful villa with excellent sea views. Planning is thought very well over a…
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath
164 m²
€ 299,144
Is a Residential composed by properties semi detached. We can find model with 3 bedrooms, w…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
176 m²
16/16 Floor
€ 349,000
Completely renovated, equipped and furnished apartment near the beach in Spain & ndash; is i…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
209 m²
22/26 Floor
€ 949,000
Do not miss this wonderful project of the ultra-modern new residential complex just 80 meter…
5 room house
Costa Brava, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
489 m²
€ 2,492,754
The great house in the quiet place with the huge territory. The area of the house is 489…
3 room apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 136,847
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
140 m²
€ 252,211
Apartment for sale in Torrevieja in the Puerto area. The total area of 140.00 m2 consists of…
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
€ 560,000
For sale this apartment on the third floor, with partial sea views, in a boutique front line…
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
225 m²
€ 1,050,000
New villa on 2 floors plus solarium in Campoamor. On the ground floor 1 bedroom with dress…
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
1 bath
88 m²
€ 85,210
An apartment on one of the most main streets of Valencia -Avenida Primado Reig for only S…
