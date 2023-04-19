Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Valencia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
3 room apartment
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
3 bath 100 m²
€ 560,000
Apartments in Canet de Berenguer, Valencia, Costa Blanca Homes with 1,2,3 or 4 bedrooms, wit…

Properties features in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir