Seaview Villas for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 198,000
Villa Mediterráneo is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away from the new shop…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 248,500
3 beds semidetached villas in Gran Alacant near Alicante & airport. 2 or 3 bedrooms modern s…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 285,000
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 211 m²
€ 632,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…

