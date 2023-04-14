Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 149 m² Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 202 m²
€ 185,000
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath 85 m²
€ 285,000
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 285,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath 85 m²
€ 199,900
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath 100 m²
€ 170,000
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 150 m²
€ 195,000
Great townhouse in Santa Pola on three floors with terraces where you can see the sea and a …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 211,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant.Located in a residential complex of a closed type. …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 244,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 291,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 288,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 112,000
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 240,000
Townhouse in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. It is a two-story house, semi-detached. Built on a 21…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 288,000
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 285,000
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 313,000
Modern townhouse by the sea in the city of Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 157.86 square…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 295,000
Modern townhouse in Santa Pola, 150 meters from the Sea Townhouse with an area of 140 square…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 292,000
Modern townhouse in a gated complex with a swimming pool in the city of Santa Pola Townhouse…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 320,000
Offer from the developer - a spacious townhouse in Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 151.5…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Modern townhouse in the city of Santa Pola near the sea Townhouse with an area of 88.43 squa…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
A luxurious complex with a variety of landscapes awaits you! Developed infrastructure, vario…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 79 m² Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
A luxurious complex with a variety of landscapes awaits you! Developed infrastructure, vario…

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

