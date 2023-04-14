UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain
Santa Pola
21
Elx Elche
1
Townhouse
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
149 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
202 m²
€ 185,000
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath
85 m²
€ 285,000
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT! Discover this exclusive resid…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
€ 285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath
85 m²
€ 199,900
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath
100 m²
€ 170,000
Triplex semi-detached house , near "Pola Park", Gran Playa area . Santa Pola (Alicante) We …
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath
150 m²
€ 195,000
Great townhouse in Santa Pola on three floors with terraces where you can see the sea and a …
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 211,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant.Located in a residential complex of a closed type. …
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 244,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 291,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 288,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath
75 m²
€ 112,000
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 240,000
Townhouse in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. It is a two-story house, semi-detached. Built on a 21…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 288,000
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 285,000
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 313,000
Modern townhouse by the sea in the city of Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 157.86 square…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
152 m²
€ 295,000
Modern townhouse in Santa Pola, 150 meters from the Sea Townhouse with an area of 140 square…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
152 m²
€ 292,000
Modern townhouse in a gated complex with a swimming pool in the city of Santa Pola Townhouse…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 320,000
Offer from the developer - a spacious townhouse in Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 151.5…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
144 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Modern townhouse in the city of Santa Pola near the sea Townhouse with an area of 88.43 squa…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 132,000
A luxurious complex with a variety of landscapes awaits you! Developed infrastructure, vario…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
79 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
A luxurious complex with a variety of landscapes awaits you! Developed infrastructure, vario…
Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map