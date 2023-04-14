Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
180
Elx Elche
88
Crevillent
1
92 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 64 m² 4 Floor
€ 289,900
Spectacular house for sale with sea views. This property has a living room with access to a …
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 265,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 195,000
Duplex apartment with basement for sale in Gran Alacant.&nbsp; The residential has green…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 325,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 149 m² Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 108 m² Number of floors 3
€ 278,500
Introducing the new adjoining house in Gran Alakant. House, with an area of 107 square meter…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 255,000
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 245,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
4 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
4 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 270,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 112 square…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 230,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 72 m²
€ 270,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 255,000
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 241,000
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 221,000
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m² Number of floors 2
€ 505,000
We offer you a new villa in the city of Gran Alakant. The house consists of two floors with …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 211,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant.Located in a residential complex of a closed type. …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 244,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² Number of floors 2
€ 224,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 288,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 291,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 255,000
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath 64 m²
€ 105,000
Apartment in La Marina. This apartments are located 450 meters from the beach in one of the …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 112,000
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 132,500
2 beds brand new key ready apartments in Gran Alacant . 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms brand new a…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Luxury apartments in Gran Alacant. They consist of 3 …

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir