Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
76
Elx Elche
50
Crevillent
1
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
85 m²
€ 310,000
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
151 m²
€ 346,000
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
151 m²
€ 346,000
3 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
284 m²
€ 549,000
4 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
185 m²
€ 510,000

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir