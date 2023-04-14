Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 149 m² Number of floors 3
€ 195,000
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 108 m² Number of floors 3
€ 278,500
Introducing the new adjoining house in Gran Alakant. House, with an area of 107 square meter…
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 217 m² Number of floors 2
€ 505,000
We offer you a new villa in the city of Gran Alakant. The house consists of two floors with …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 2
€ 211,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant.Located in a residential complex of a closed type. …
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 244,000
New bungalow in the city of Gran Alakant. Two-story bungalow with an area of 63 square meter…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² Number of floors 2
€ 224,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 288,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 291,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 255,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 112,000
2 beds townhouse near the beach in Gran Alacant. Off plan townhouses with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 198,000
Villa Mediterráneo is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away from the new shop…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 248,500
3 beds semidetached villas in Gran Alacant near Alicante & airport. 2 or 3 bedrooms modern s…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Pola, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 285,000
2/3 bedroom townhouses in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca The American kitchen leads to the livin…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 310,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 270,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 270,000
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 313,000
Modern townhouse by the sea in the city of Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 157.86 square…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 295,000
Modern townhouse in Santa Pola, 150 meters from the Sea Townhouse with an area of 140 square…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 292,000
Modern townhouse in a gated complex with a swimming pool in the city of Santa Pola Townhouse…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 320,000
Offer from the developer - a spacious townhouse in Santa PolaTownhouse with an area of 151.5…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Modern townhouse in the city of Santa Pola near the sea Townhouse with an area of 88.43 squa…
3 room housein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room house
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
3 room housein Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house
Elx Elche, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m² Number of floors 2
€ 623,000
Modern villa with sea views in La Marina For sale a new spacious house of 187 square meters.…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 211 m²
€ 632,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Alicante Beach walking distance! It is a private residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 158 m²
€ 292,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…

