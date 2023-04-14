UAE
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain
Santa Pola
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
157 m²
€ 323,601
CONTEMPORARY VILLA NEXT TO THE GOLF COURSE~ ~ Contemporary villa located next to the exclusi…
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 424,231
3 room apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
1 bath
75 m²
€ 150,000
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
3 bath
563 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,190,000
The beautiful country house in one of the highest points of the district of Kovet Fum. Is …
3 room townhouse
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
€ 357,344
The new indoor guarded complex, consisting of 48 modern townhouses, is located in Spain, Ea…
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 415,000
2 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
€ 743,596
Villa 4 room villa
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 256,397
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 265,000
Apartments for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca The residential is made up of 9 blocks of 9 a…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 246,990
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 314 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
150 m²
€ 513,620
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 570,238
MODERN VILLAS WITH SEA VIEWS !!!~ ~ The Residential Complex is located in one of the most ch…
Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
