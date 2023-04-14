Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
33
Elx Elche
5
28 properties total found
Bungalow 4 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² Number of floors 2
€ 224,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 255,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 310,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 270,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 270,000
We offer you a new complex on the first line of the sea near the beach el Carabassí in the c…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 158 m²
€ 292,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 198,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 201,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 313,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 50 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 320,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 50 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 213,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 198,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 158 m²
€ 295,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 198,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 158 m²
€ 295,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 158 m²
€ 295,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 158 m²
€ 292,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 158 m²
€ 295,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 158 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 56 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 313,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 50 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 320,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 152 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 50 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 213,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 201,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 285,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Solarium: 6 m2, cellar: 49 m2.The Bungalow is situated b…

