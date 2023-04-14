Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Santa Pola
104
Elx Elche
38
42 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 64 m² 4 Floor
€ 289,900
Spectacular house for sale with sea views. This property has a living room with access to a …
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 265,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 152 m²
€ 195,000
Duplex apartment with basement for sale in Gran Alacant.&nbsp; The residential has green…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 325,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 255,000
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 245,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
4 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
4 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 270,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 112 square…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 230,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 72 m²
€ 270,000
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 255,000
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 241,000
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 221,000
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath 64 m²
€ 105,000
Apartment in La Marina. This apartments are located 450 meters from the beach in one of the …
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 132,500
2 beds brand new key ready apartments in Gran Alacant . 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms brand new a…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 94 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Luxury apartments in Gran Alacant. They consist of 3 …
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 242,000
Apartment in Santa Pola. Residential is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away …
2 room apartmentin Elx Elche, Spain
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 285,000
Penthouse with private solarium 5 mins. walk to the beach in Arenales del Sol . Large brand …
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 170,000
2 beds ground floor apartments in Gran Alacant. 2 bedrooms luxury apartments with a private…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 310,000
Apartment in Arenales del Sol. Luxury apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms in Gran Alacant. Locat…
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 122 m²
€ 204,000
Apartment in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Luxury apartments in Gran Alacant. They consist of 2 …
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 63 m²
€ 134,000
Ground floor apartment in Santa Pola. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, living-dini…
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 242,000
Modern apartments in the city of Santa Pola with sea views. The house is located in the very…
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 391,000
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 399,000
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 604,000
New apartments in a modern indoor complex in Santa Paula Apartment with an area of 155 squar…
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 399,000

Properties features in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

