Seaview Apartments for Sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

42 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
64 m²
4 Floor
€ 289,900
Spectacular house for sale with sea views. This property has a living room with access to a …
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 265,000
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
152 m²
€ 195,000
Duplex apartment with basement for sale in Gran Alacant. The residential has green…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 325,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 255,000
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 245,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 225,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
4 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 270,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 112 square…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new apartments 300 meters from the sea in Santa Paula. Apartment, 101 square…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 230,000
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath
72 m²
€ 270,000
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 240,000
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 255,000
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 241,000
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 221,000
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath
64 m²
€ 105,000
Apartment in La Marina. This apartments are located 450 meters from the beach in one of the …
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 132,500
2 beds brand new key ready apartments in Gran Alacant . 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms brand new a…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
94 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Luxury apartments in Gran Alacant. They consist of 3 …
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 242,000
Apartment in Santa Pola. Residential is located in Santa Pola’s best area, a 50 meters away …
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 285,000
Penthouse with private solarium 5 mins. walk to the beach in Arenales del Sol . Large brand …
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 170,000
2 beds ground floor apartments in Gran Alacant. 2 bedrooms luxury apartments with a private…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
€ 310,000
Apartment in Arenales del Sol. Luxury apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms in Gran Alacant. Locat…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath
122 m²
€ 204,000
Apartment in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Luxury apartments in Gran Alacant. They consist of 2 …
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath
63 m²
€ 134,000
Ground floor apartment in Santa Pola. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, living-dini…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 242,000
Modern apartments in the city of Santa Pola with sea views. The house is located in the very…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 391,000
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 399,000
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
165 m²
5/6 Floor
€ 604,000
New apartments in a modern indoor complex in Santa Paula Apartment with an area of 155 squar…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 399,000
