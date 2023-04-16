UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Orihuela
349
Rojales
214
Torrevieja
202
San Miguel de Salinas
130
Almoradi
97
Pilar de la Horadada
83
Guardamar del Segura
17
San Fulgencio
11
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3 bath
104 m²
€ 399,900
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Impressive homes with avant-garde des…
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
200 m²
€ 900,000
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
224 m²
€ 354,000
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area f…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
336 m²
€ 1,290,000
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
151 m²
€ 452,000
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
€ 389,900
Villas for sale in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Alicante Modern-style homes consisting of a l…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
230 m²
€ 660,000
Exclusive villas in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Located in the area known as "La Mangu…
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
210 m²
€ 940,000
Villas with sea views in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of 210 m² built pl…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
238 m²
€ 560,000
Villas with sea views in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern and contemporary style homes, each …
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
141 m²
€ 629,900
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 659,900
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
121 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath
52 m²
€ 127,000
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Mimosas. The total area of 52.00 m2, the plot of 70 m…
Villa 4 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 bath
182 m²
€ 460,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 182.00 m2, the pl…
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
477 m²
€ 1,995,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 477.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
160 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
250 m²
€ 990,000
Elite residential urbanization of Oriuela Costa & # 8212; Cabo Rog. An absolutely new detach…
Villa 6 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
600 m²
€ 2,100,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7 bath
600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
300 m²
€ 895,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
500 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
230 m²
€ 970,000
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 345,300
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
4 bath
244 m²
€ 420,000
Villa for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in Las Filipinas. The total area of 244.00 m2, a plo…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 216.00 m2, the plot of 600 m2…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
245 m²
€ 825,000
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 229,900
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 90.00 m2, the 144…
