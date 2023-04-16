Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Villa 3 room villain Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3 bath 104 m²
€ 399,900
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Impressive homes with avant-garde des…
Villa 3 room villain Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 5 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath 200 m²
€ 900,000
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
Villa 3 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 2 room villain Los Balcones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 224 m²
€ 354,000
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area f…
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 336 m²
€ 1,290,000
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 452,000
Villa 3 room villain el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 389,900
Villas for sale in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Alicante Modern-style homes consisting of a l…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 660,000
Exclusive villas in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Located in the area known as "La Mangu…
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 210 m²
€ 940,000
Villas with sea views in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca The total area of 210 m² built pl…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 238 m²
€ 560,000
Villas with sea views in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Modern and contemporary style homes, each …
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 141 m²
€ 629,900
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 659,900
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 121 m²
€ 589,000
Villa 2 room villain Los Balcones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath 52 m²
€ 127,000
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Mimosas. The total area of 52.00 m2, the plot of 70 m…
Villa 4 room villain Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 bath 182 m²
€ 460,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 182.00 m2, the pl…
Villa 5 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath 477 m²
€ 1,995,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 477.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 4 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 590,000
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 250 m²
€ 990,000
Elite residential urbanization of Oriuela Costa & # 8212; Cabo Rog. An absolutely new detach…
Villa 6 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 600 m²
€ 2,100,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7 bath 600 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 300 m²
€ 895,000
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 500 m²
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 970,000
Villa 3 room villain Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 345,300
Villa 4 room villain Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
4 bath 244 m²
€ 420,000
Villa for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in Las Filipinas. The total area of 244.00 m2, a plo…
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 216 m²
€ 1,550,000
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 216.00 m2, the plot of 600 m2…
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 245 m²
€ 825,000
Villa 3 room villain Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 229,900
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 90.00 m2, the 144…

