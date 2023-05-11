Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Villas for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Orihuela
375
Torrevieja
223
Rojales
222
San Miguel de Salinas
134
Almoradi
124
Pilar de la Horadada
110
Guardamar del Segura
17
San Fulgencio
13
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 67,368
2 beds penthouse with great views in Nueva Torrevieja . 2 bedroom penthouse with great views…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€ 165,671
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN TORREVIEJA New Build development of just ten apartments, located 15…
2 room apartment in Chauchina, Spain
2 room apartment
Chauchina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
€ 173,977
Villa 3 room villa in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 795,000
This new modern villa is located on a spacious plot with fantastic panoramic views of the va…
Villa 2 room villa in Polop, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 141,109
The property includes: living room with fireplace and American-style furnished kitchen, dini…
3 room apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€ 244,011
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA ~ ~ New Build residential complex of a…
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 98 m²
€ 252,602
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;280,000 to €&nbsp;750,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 99,000
Beautiful renovated low bungalow in Playa Flamenca. The property has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.…
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€ 411,205
New urbanization in Benidorm has 220 homes of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms in a glass tower with spac…
5 room house in Orihuela, Spain
5 room house
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
€ 351,839
2 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 329,800
The residential complex is ideal for those who want to enjoy the sea, as it is located 300 m…
4 room house in el Campello, Spain
4 room house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,353,036

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
