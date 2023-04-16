UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Torrevieja
95
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Almoradi
42
Orihuela
37
Guardamar del Segura
17
Rojales
17
San Miguel de Salinas
7
San Fulgencio
3
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 254,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.The city…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 269,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 289,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 242,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada. The cit…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 190,890
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 244,900
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
89 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
We present the new house in a closed residential complex in the city of Torrevieja. This res…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 299,900
Introducing the townhouse on the first line of the sea with stunning sea views in the city o…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
88 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 359,900
The new penthouse in the city of Torre de la Horadada. The penthouse is located in a large c…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 344,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
144 m²
€ 289,000
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
€ 225,000
4 bedrooms townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar. 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse with priva…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 249,900
3 beds townhouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization of apa…
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath
62 m²
€ 165,000
Townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living ro…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
95 m²
€ 279,900
Luxurious townhouses in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 260,000
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of …
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
104 m²
€ 302,900
Luxury townhouses in Torre de la Horadada only 600m. from the beach. Close to all services.…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
149 m²
€ 205,900
2 and 3 bedroom contemporary design townhouses with 2 bathrooms, with optional private pool…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 245,000
An exclusive development with a paddle-tennis court, swimming-pool with jacuzzi and a stunn…
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 202,200
Sunny townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 230,000
Brand new townhouses a few meters from the beach in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of 3…
