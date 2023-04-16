Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Almoradi
42
Orihuela
37
Guardamar del Segura
17
Rojales
17
San Miguel de Salinas
7
San Fulgencio
3
41 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 254,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.The city…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 269,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 289,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 242,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada. The cit…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,890
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 244,900
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
3 room townhousein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
We present the new house in a closed residential complex in the city of Torrevieja. This res…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 299,900
Introducing the townhouse on the first line of the sea with stunning sea views in the city o…
3 room townhousein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 88 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhousein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 359,900
The new penthouse in the city of Torre de la Horadada. The penthouse is located in a large c…
3 room townhousein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² Number of floors 2
€ 344,900
New town house in a large interior complex in Torre de la Horadada. In the area of the compl…
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 289,000
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 133 m²
€ 225,000
4 bedrooms townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar. 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse with priva…
3 room townhousein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 249,900
3 beds townhouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization of apa…
3 room townhousein Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room townhouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 165,000
Townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living ro…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 279,900
Luxurious townhouses in Torrevieja. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
3 room townhousein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 260,000
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of …
3 room townhousein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath 104 m²
€ 302,900
Luxury townhouses in Torre de la Horadada only 600m. from the beach. Close to all services.…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 149 m²
€ 205,900
2 and 3 bedroom contemporary design townhouses with 2 bathrooms, with optional private pool…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 245,000
An exclusive development with a paddle-tennis court, swimming-pool with jacuzzi and a stunn…
3 room townhousein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 202,200
Sunny townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room…
3 room townhousein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 230,000
Brand new townhouses a few meters from the beach in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of 3…

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

