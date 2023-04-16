UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Torrevieja
1677
Orihuela
1092
Pilar de la Horadada
422
Rojales
379
San Miguel de Salinas
301
Guardamar del Segura
277
Almoradi
201
San Fulgencio
21
Clear all
866 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 89,900
Apartment in the area of Torrevieja Asekion, with an area of 59 square meters. m. Two bedro…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
3 Floor
€ 399,000
For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Residence: Panorama Mar". 3…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
77 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Introducing the three-bedroom apartment next to the beautiful park in Torrevieja. Apartment …
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
92 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 389,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 289,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 264,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 255,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 229,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 469,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
2 Floor
€ 88,000
Calle Fuensanta, 54, 2o. Construction of the building 2010, windows to the east. Area 64.9…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
€ 89,500
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet near Asekion Beach. Apartment i…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
79 m²
3 Floor
€ 399,000
Cost 399,000 €. For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Res…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 89,900
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 171,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 200,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
29
Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map