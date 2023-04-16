Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
1677
Orihuela
1092
Pilar de la Horadada
422
Rojales
379
San Miguel de Salinas
301
Guardamar del Segura
277
Almoradi
201
San Fulgencio
21
866 properties total found
3 room housein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Penthouse 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 89,900
Apartment in the area of Torrevieja Asekion, with an area of 59 square meters. m. Two bedro…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 3 Floor
€ 399,000
For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Residence: Panorama Mar". 3…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Introducing the three-bedroom apartment next to the beautiful park in Torrevieja. Apartment …
3 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 389,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 289,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² Number of floors 9
€ 264,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 255,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 229,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartmentin Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartmentin Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 469,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
