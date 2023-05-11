UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Penthouses
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Torrevieja
169
Orihuela
61
Guardamar del Segura
24
San Miguel de Salinas
13
Pilar de la Horadada
8
Rojales
6
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4
1
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4
1
90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
73 m²
€ 399,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
226 m²
€ 466,150
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
110 m²
5
€ 230,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
110 m²
4
€ 154,736
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
85 m²
€ 149,900
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
2
2
84 m²
€ 227,000
2 bedrooms brand new luxury penthouse in Villamartin. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury pentho…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
140 m²
€ 765,000
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
72 m²
€ 279,900
2 or 3 beds penthouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization o…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
220 m²
€ 336,000
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
125 m²
€ 830,000
Brand new luxury apartments in front of the sea in La Mata. Consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bat…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
96 m²
€ 670,000
Luxurious penthouse in first sea line in Punta Prima. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
95 m²
€ 269,000
The residential is divided into 3 floors and 32 apartments. The penthouses consist of 3 bed…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4
2
131 m²
€ 630,000
Is a lovely residential located in Guardamar del Segura. It’s only 2 minutes walking distan…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
66 m²
€ 89,900
2 beds penthouse with private solarium in Punta Prima. Sunny penthouse with large front porc…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
81 m²
€ 93,000
3 beds penthouse in town center near the promenade and the beach and the sea. 3 bedrooms pen…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
70 m²
€ 119,000
South facing penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
62 m²
€ 74,000
2 beds penthouse with great views in Nueva Torrevieja . 2 bedroom penthouse with great views…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
84 m²
€ 269,000
Brand new penthouse by the promenade in Torrevieja. 3 bedrooms brand new penthouse with 2 ba…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2
2
120 m²
€ 148,900
2 beds penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima . Penthouse on two storeys with 2 bedrooms & …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
80 m²
€ 83,000
2 beds penthouse near Playa del Cura in central Torrevieja. Penthouse on two storeys with 2 …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
3
2
99 m²
€ 549,000
Stunning penthouse in La Ceñuela, Punta Prima. The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
Search using the map