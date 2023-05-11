Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
169
Orihuela
61
Guardamar del Segura
24
San Miguel de Salinas
13
Pilar de la Horadada
8
Rojales
6
24 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 3 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
Penthouse 4 rooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 399,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
€ 466,150
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
€ 230,000
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area, located on the 5 floor. The total are…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
€ 154,736
Penthouse for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 4th floor. The total are…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 149,900
2 beds penthouse on two storeys with solarium in Playa del Cura . Penthouse on two storesy w…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cabo Roig, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€ 227,000
2 bedrooms brand new luxury penthouse in Villamartin. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury pentho…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 765,000
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€ 279,900
2 or 3 beds penthouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization o…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€ 336,000
Cozy penthouse with views in Guardamar del Segura. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
€ 830,000
Brand new luxury apartments in front of the sea in La Mata. Consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bat…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€ 670,000
Luxurious penthouse in first sea line in Punta Prima. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 269,000
The residential is divided into 3 floors and 32 apartments. The penthouses consist of 3 bed…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€ 630,000
Is a lovely residential located in Guardamar del Segura. It’s only 2 minutes walking distan…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€ 89,900
2 beds penthouse with private solarium in Punta Prima. Sunny penthouse with large front porc…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 93,000
3 beds penthouse in town center near the promenade and the beach and the sea. 3 bedrooms pen…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€ 119,000
South facing penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima. It consists of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 74,000
2 beds penthouse with great views in Nueva Torrevieja . 2 bedroom penthouse with great views…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
€ 269,000
Brand new penthouse by the promenade in Torrevieja. 3 bedrooms brand new penthouse with 2 ba…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 148,900
2 beds penthouse with sea views in Punta Prima . Penthouse on two storeys with 2 bedrooms & …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 83,000
2 beds penthouse near Playa del Cura in central Torrevieja. Penthouse on two storeys with 2 …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€ 549,000
Stunning penthouse in La Ceñuela, Punta Prima. The apartment has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…

