Lakefront Residential properties for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

12 properties total found
5 room house in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
5 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 680,000
Wonderful villa of 340 square meters with a rare large park-like plot of 1900m2 in the quiet…
3 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 244,000
Quality new property in the magnificent location!The roof terraces of the apartments offer m…
3 room house in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 428,900
Stunning villa with stunning views of Torrevieja's pink lake!In this gated and safe com…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€ 234,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
€ 261,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
€ 242,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 264 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, garden: 59 m2, useful area: 100 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
€ 246,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
€ 238,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€ 211,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€ 231,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€ 231,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 120,000
Nice apartment in La Mata, 78 m2, very close to the beach. It consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…

