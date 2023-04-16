UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Orihuela
616
Torrevieja
535
Rojales
296
Pilar de la Horadada
229
San Miguel de Salinas
197
Almoradi
178
Guardamar del Segura
55
San Fulgencio
20
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
253 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
Introducing the Mediterranean-style villa in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area.House with a…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
94 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 388,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the city of Torre de la Oradada. It is part of the cl…
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
326 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Introducing the luxury villa in a residential complex of selected luxury villas in Dees de C…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 263,000
Introducing the new adjoining home in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an ar…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Introducing the new corner house in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an area…
9 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
10 Number of rooms
11 bath
470 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Introducing the luxury villa with sea views in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. This is a…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 326,500
Introducing the new chalet in a closed residential complex for twelve houses in the city of …
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
132 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 488,000
On sale is a new villa at the construction stage in the city of Mil Palmeras. The villa is l…
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
128 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 279,000
For sale comfortable villa in the popular Aguas Nuevas district in Torrevieja.Two-storey hou…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 654,000
On sale is a chic villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the S…
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
230 m²
€ 660,000
On sale a new villa with sea views in La MataA modern-style villa built using high quality m…
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
4 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
211 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Introducing the spacious modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautif…
4 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
Introducing the villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort locate…
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 308,000
Introducing a bright three-story house in a beautiful residential complex in the sleeping ar…
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 359,900
Introducing the modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
245 m²
€ 595,000
On sale 6 houses with an exclusive design - functional, spacious and bright villas located i…
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 355,000
Modern villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house is distributed on two floors…
2 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
116 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
3 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
€ 239,900
7 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
225 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
4 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
3 room house
La Zenia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
118 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 475,000
