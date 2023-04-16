Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Valencian Community
  Alacant Alicante
  el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Orihuela
616
Torrevieja
535
Rojales
296
Pilar de la Horadada
229
San Miguel de Salinas
197
Almoradi
178
Guardamar del Segura
55
San Fulgencio
20
390 properties total found
3 room housein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
4 room housein Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 253 m² Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
Introducing the Mediterranean-style villa in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area.House with a…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room housein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² Number of floors 3
€ 388,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the city of Torre de la Oradada. It is part of the cl…
4 room housein Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 326 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
Introducing the luxury villa in a residential complex of selected luxury villas in Dees de C…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 263,000
Introducing the new adjoining home in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an ar…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Introducing the new corner house in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an area…
9 room housein Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
9 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
10 Number of rooms 11 bath 470 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Introducing the luxury villa with sea views in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. This is a…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
3 room housein Villa Martin, Spain
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² Number of floors 2
€ 326,500
Introducing the new chalet in a closed residential complex for twelve houses in the city of …
3 room housein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 488,000
On sale is a new villa at the construction stage in the city of Mil Palmeras. The villa is l…
3 room housein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² Number of floors 2
€ 279,000
For sale comfortable villa in the popular Aguas Nuevas district in Torrevieja.Two-storey hou…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 654,000
On sale is a chic villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the S…
3 room housein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 230 m²
€ 660,000
On sale a new villa with sea views in La MataA modern-style villa built using high quality m…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
4 room housein Cabo Roig, Spain
4 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 211 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
Introducing the spacious modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautif…
4 room housein Los Balcones, Spain
4 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 225,000
Introducing the villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort locate…
3 room housein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 308,000
Introducing a bright three-story house in a beautiful residential complex in the sleeping ar…
3 room housein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 359,900
Introducing the modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
3 room housein Rojales, Spain
3 room house
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 595,000
On sale 6 houses with an exclusive design - functional, spacious and bright villas located i…
3 room housein Villa Martin, Spain
3 room house
Villa Martin, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 355,000
Modern villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The house is distributed on two floors…
2 room housein Cabo Roig, Spain
2 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 275,000
3 room housein Cabo Roig, Spain
3 room house
Cabo Roig, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 139 m² Number of floors 2
€ 315,000
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 239,900
7 room housein Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 225 m² Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
4 room housein Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 room house
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 680,000
3 room housein La Zenia, Spain
3 room house
La Zenia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 118 m² Number of floors 3
€ 475,000

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

