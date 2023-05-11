Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Duplexes for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
€ 830,000
Magnificent Villa with art Nouveau style, with designer renovation. The total area of the Vi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
€ 623,500
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Garden: 59 m2, 2 terraces: 76 m2.Orientation - south.New…
4 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 984,000
The second tower with apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms is for sale! Feel yourself on …
Villa 3 room villa in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
€ 973,689
2 room apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 501,055
Flat for sale in Fañabe Beach This flat is a ray of light, with a spacious, bright…
2 room house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€ 138,029
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
€ 633,444
The modern villa is located in Benisa, Costa Blanca, Spain. New construction. The designer v…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
€ 587,000
Apartments in Cala de Golf from 335,000 € to 595,000 €! A new luxury complex of 54 apartmen…
2 room apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 299,000
We have a 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Penthouse in Costa Adeje. This apartment is recently re…
2 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€ 235,000
Beautiful apartment with sea views on the beach of Levante in Benidorm. Benidorm, Rincon de…
Villa 4 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 799,000
The new elite country house in round the clock protected residential area of the city of La…
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
€ 735,000
Residential Complex in Benissa, Costa Blanca North 5 homes specifically designed and adapted…

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
