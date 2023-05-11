UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Chalets
Seaview Chalets for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Torrevieja
6
Pilar de la Horadada
4
Chalet
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5
5
338 m²
€ 995,000
Charming and comfortable villa with 5 bedrooms, recently renovated. Villa in El Rosario, ren…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
152 m²
4
€ 289,000
Introducing a bright comfortable apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 50 meters from th…
7 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
7
8
€ 240,000,000
A chic complex of two houses is for sale located on the main channel Empuriabrava ( Girona, …
Villa 4 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4
2
€ 542,124
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2
2
89 m²
35
€ 205,000
Great real estate option that we suggest you consider! Apartments with excellent layout and …
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2
2
96 m²
€ 235,625
An exclusive development of 45 one, two and three bedroom contemporary apartments and duplex…
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3
3
133 m²
2
€ 343,179
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the Punta prima area, located on the 2nd floor. The tota…
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1
2
61 m²
€ 194,819
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
126 m²
€ 632,000
2 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2
2
80 m²
€ 174,000
Excellent apartment in one of the best areas of Playa San Juan. Very good transport links, …
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2
2
175 m²
€ 1,528,243
The complex of apartments, which is synonymous with luxury and high quality of life, i…
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2
2
€ 219,950
New apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just 160 meters from the sea. With excellent…
Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map