Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
1216
Orihuela
508
Guardamar del Segura
230
Pilar de la Horadada
210
San Miguel de Salinas
109
Rojales
97
Almoradi
28
Apartment To archive
Clear all
492 properties total found
2 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 151,250
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 270,000
Introducing the new modern penthouse in the center of Torrevieja.Apartments with an area of …
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/6
€ 245,000
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 259,000
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 199,000
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 225,000
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 119,000
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 145,000
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 162,000
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 139,000
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 392,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
€ 299,900
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 122,000
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 72,000
We offer an apartment in the area of the picturesque park of Nations in the city of Torrevie…
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 185,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€ 205,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
€ 525,000
Front line apartment in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Last home available in an impressi…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 128,600
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 79,900
3 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 416,000
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€ 249,000
Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca A magnificent building of 21 apartments. The…
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 469,900
3 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 299,900
2 room apartment in Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 229,900
1 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 77,000
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir