Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Torrevieja
1216
Orihuela
508
Guardamar del Segura
230
Pilar de la Horadada
210
San Miguel de Salinas
109
Rojales
97
Almoradi
28
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3
1
61 m²
2/5
€ 151,250
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
140 m²
6/6
€ 270,000
Introducing the new modern penthouse in the center of Torrevieja.Apartments with an area of …
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
119 m²
2/6
€ 245,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
105 m²
5/5
€ 259,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
80 m²
2/5
€ 199,000
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
106 m²
5/5
€ 225,000
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
57 m²
1/5
€ 119,000
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
54 m²
3/5
€ 145,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
67 m²
4/5
€ 195,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
65 m²
1/5
€ 162,000
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
48 m²
2/5
€ 139,000
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
75 m²
9
€ 235,000
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
105 m²
3/5
€ 392,900
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
1/6
€ 299,900
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
75 m²
4/5
€ 122,000
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
45 m²
1/5
€ 72,000
We offer an apartment in the area of the picturesque park of Nations in the city of Torrevie…
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
78 m²
€ 185,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2
2
68 m²
€ 205,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
100 m²
€ 525,000
Front line apartment in La Mata, Torrevieja, Costa Blanca Last home available in an impressi…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
66 m²
1/5
€ 128,600
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
49 m²
3/5
€ 79,900
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4
2
116 m²
5/6
€ 416,000
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
95 m²
€ 249,000
Apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca A magnificent building of 21 apartments. The…
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4
2
99 m²
3/3
€ 469,900
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4
2
100 m²
2/3
€ 299,900
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
93 m²
1/3
€ 229,900
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
54 m²
3/5
€ 77,000
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
50 m²
7
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
