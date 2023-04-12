Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Spain

Duplex 2 bedroomsin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 388,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic 2 bedroom duplex penthouse in Los Gigantes w…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 260,000
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 262,000
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 315,000
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
1 bath 135 m²
€ 365,000
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 440,000
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
1 room Duplexin Miraverde, Spain
1 room Duplex
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 138,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
1 room Duplexin Miraverde, Spain
1 room Duplex
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 220,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 440,000
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 bath 114 m²
€ 249,000
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
1 room Duplexin Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m²
€ 365,000
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…

