Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Spain

in Benidorm
140
in l Alacanti
255
in Calp
395
in l Alfas del Pi
501
in Murcia
396
in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
in Pilar de la Horadada
231
in Canary Islands
124
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 388,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic 2 bedroom duplex penthouse in Los Gigantes w…
1 room Duplexin Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m²
€ 365,000
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 231,695
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 248,195
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 280,450
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 220,616
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 345,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 113 m²
€ 244,675
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 238,075
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Cartagena, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 338,000
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.There is communa…

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir