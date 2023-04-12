UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Duplexes
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Spain
in Benidorm
140
in l Alacanti
255
in Calp
395
in l Alfas del Pi
501
in Murcia
396
in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
in Pilar de la Horadada
231
in Canary Islands
124
in Alicante
92
in Altea
309
in Rojales
295
in Marbella
191
in San Miguel de Salinas
198
in el Baix Vinalopo
127
in Guardamar del Segura
55
in Xabia Javea
245
in Estepona
112
in Lower Empordà
173
in Denia
160
in Extremadura
89
Show more
Show less
Duplex
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 388,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic 2 bedroom duplex penthouse in Los Gigantes w…
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
€ 365,000
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 231,695
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 248,195
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 280,450
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 220,616
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 345,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
113 m²
€ 244,675
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 238,075
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath
155 m²
€ 338,000
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.There is communa…
Properties features in Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map