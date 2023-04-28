Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Denia, Spain

26 properties total found
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 394,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 638,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 372,500
Penthouses for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 322,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 122 m²
€ 566,000
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante 3 bedroom apartments, all of them with …
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 61 m²
€ 250,000
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 274,000
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 277,000
Apartments in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante This new construction development with views of …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 122 m²
€ 591,000
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca, Alicante 3 bedroom apartments, all of them with …
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 295,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 365,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 365,000
Apartments on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 439,000
Penthouses on the beachfront in Denia, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, you can cho…
3 room house in Denia, Spain
3 room house
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
On sale is a new villa in the city of Denia in the elite area of El Verzhe. It is located in…
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 213,300
2 bedrooms apartment overlooking the sea in Denia .    
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 269,700
3 beds apartment by the beach in Denia . Exclusive 79 apartments of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 546,000
Exclusive penthouse with sea views in Denia. This penthouse is located on the fourth floor, …
3 room house in Denia, Spain
3 room house
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 155 m² Number of floors 2
€ 575,000
On sale is a new modern villa in the city of Denia on the Costa Blanca. Denius – a picturesq…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 537,000
We offer you an elite apartment with sea views in Denia. This apartment is located on the th…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 556,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 566,000
Luxury apartment with sea views in Denia. This apartment is located on the second floor, the…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
€ 515,000
Comfortable apartment with sea views in Denia. This apartment is located on the second floor…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 571,000
Premium apartment with sea views in Denia. The apartment is located in a closed complex, on …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 591,000
Villa 2 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 431,000
Semi-detached villa in Tossal Gros, Denia, Costa Blanca Enjoy life in Tossal Gross, a contem…
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 290,100
Apartments with 1 bedroom near the beach 79 Apartments with 1 and 2 and 3 bedrooms with 1 or…
