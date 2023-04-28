UAE
Apartments for sale in Denia, Spain
81 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 365,000
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 335,000
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 252,000
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 365,000
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 295,000
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath
76 m²
€ 290,100
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
119 m²
€ 377,000
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
122 m²
€ 440,000
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 277,000
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
227 m²
€ 510,000
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath
100 m²
€ 112,000
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
127 m²
€ 515,000
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
173 m²
€ 465,000
1 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath
47 m²
€ 192,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
2 bath
93 m²
€ 439,000
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
64 m²
€ 372,500
Penthouses for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 638,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
87 m²
€ 394,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
69 m²
€ 322,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
132 m²
€ 611,000
An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities in Denia. This project puts at your disposa…
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 310,000
An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities in Denia. This project offers you homes wit…
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
116 m²
€ 370,000
An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities in Denia. This project puts at your disposa…
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
293 m²
€ 556,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
290 m²
€ 546,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
288 m²
€ 537,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
269 m²
€ 525,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
256 m²
€ 515,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 287,000
Urbanization in Denia of 1- 4 bedrooms with common areas, swimming pool, gym, social area. P…
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 260,000
Urbanization in Denia of 1- 4 bedrooms with common areas, swimming pool, gym, social area. P…
