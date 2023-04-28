Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Denia
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Denia, Spain

81 property total found
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 365,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 335,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 252,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 365,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 295,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath 76 m²
€ 290,100
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 119 m²
€ 377,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 122 m²
€ 440,000
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 277,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 227 m²
€ 510,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath 100 m²
€ 112,000
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 127 m²
€ 515,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 173 m²
€ 465,000
1 room apartment in Denia, Spain
1 room apartment
Denia, Spain
1 bath 47 m²
€ 192,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 439,000
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 64 m²
€ 372,500
Penthouses for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 638,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 394,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 322,500
Apartments for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities …
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 132 m²
€ 611,000
An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities in Denia. This project puts at your disposa…
2 room apartment in Denia, Spain
2 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 310,000
An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities in Denia. This project offers you homes wit…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 116 m²
€ 370,000
An exclusive promotion with unbeatable qualities in Denia. This project puts at your disposa…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 293 m²
€ 556,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 290 m²
€ 546,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 288 m²
€ 537,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 269 m²
€ 525,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 256 m²
€ 515,000
Golf Suites La Sella is an urbanisation of exclusive flats near Denia, next to the La Sella …
4 room apartment in Denia, Spain
4 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 287,000
Urbanization in Denia of 1- 4 bedrooms with common areas, swimming pool, gym, social area. P…
3 room apartment in Denia, Spain
3 room apartment
Denia, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 260,000
Urbanization in Denia of 1- 4 bedrooms with common areas, swimming pool, gym, social area. P…
