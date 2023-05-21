Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Almeria
  5. Cuevas del Almanzora
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villa in Spain, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
€ 911,341
The magnificent villa located on the hills of Altea has stunning views of the Mediterranean …
Villa 3 room villa in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€ 489,000
Villa in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante The project is made up of 11 independent villas fa…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 2
€ 314,517
Great new building of avant-garde design in Calpe Promotion of new construction in Calpe wi…
4 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,260,000
Modern apartement located in in exclusive area, with a total of 219.40 square meters, plus 9…
House in Barcelona, Spain
House
Barcelona, Spain
Area 418 m²
€ 824,329
Spain province of Barcelona Costa del Garraf Beges (Casteldefels) House with a large plot of…
Villa 3 room villa in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 372,920
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 567 m2.Solarium: 72 m2, terrace: 12 m2.Privat…
3 room apartment in Valencian Community, Spain
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 184,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 21 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
2 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
€ 118,444
Villa 3 room villa in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
€ 306,859
Is a Residential composed by properties semi detached. We can find model with 3 bedrooms, w…
2 room apartment in Cullera, Spain
2 room apartment
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 142,613
Spacious apartment on the first line of the sea in the resort town of Cullera. The house is …
3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
€ 147,767
Cozy and modern apartment in the center of Torrevieja of 92 m2 with three very spacious bedr…
Villa 2 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€ 259,391
Brand new independent villas with sea views at Polop (Alicante province)~ ~ Located 10km awa…
Realting.com
Go