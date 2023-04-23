UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Crevillent
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Crevillent, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
93 m²
€ 221,515
House for sale in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 93.00 m2, the plot of 3…
2 room apartment
Casares, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 338,278
Wonderful new apartment in urbanization Do & ntilde; Julia, Casares Costa
3 room house
Spain, Spain
181 m²
€ 315,000
Villa 4 room villa
Javea, Spain
3 bath
230 m²
€ 585,673
We offer a great villa project with the possibility of location on the coast or in the cente…
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
606 m²
€ 1,966,958
1 room apartment
Spain, Spain
1 bath
39 m²
€ 178,000
Studio for sale in the complex « Orlando » in San Eugenio Bajo, Costa Adeje. Completely ren…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
106 m²
€ 478,250
Great apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 2 minu…
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 284,418
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
1 room apartment
Sant Joan d Alacant, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 161,425
The modern housing estate in only 400 meters from the sandy Muchavista beach is provided to …
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2 Floor
€ 98,000
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen with window, living room, terrace, sold with …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
60 m²
€ 151,100
Жилой комплекс расположен в непосредственной близости от торгового центра Zenia Boulevard, с…
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
79 m²
€ 275,218
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map