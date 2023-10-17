Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Costa Daurada, Spain

1 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa Daurada, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment in Cambrils - Villafortun on the coast of Costa Dorada just 900 meters from the s…
€115,000
4 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning in Costa Daurada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Atiko in a good area of Salou - Cap de Salou in the first line of the sea! Barcelona city c…
€185,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa Daurada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment in perfect condition in downtown Salou on the Costa Dorada coast just 700 me…
€223,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning in Costa Daurada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Duplex in the city of Salou on the coast Costa Dorada in only 500 meters from the sea! …
€240,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa Daurada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Apartment in the famous resort town of Salou on the Costa Dorada coast 600 meters from…
€245,000

