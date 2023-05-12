Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

103 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 545 m²
€ 2,850,000
Are you looking for your dream home on the Costa del Sol? Look no further than Villa Serena,…
Villa 5 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 605 m²
€ 1,990,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
Villa 4 room villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
€ 1,895,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Villa 4 room villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
€ 1,650,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€ 2,590,000
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€ 850,000
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
€ 1,700,000
This stunning recently reformed three-bedroom en-suite bungalow located steps away from the …
Villa 9 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
€ 9,500,000
Luxury mediterranean palace with 16 bedrooms, contains of Main House, Guesthouse, Staff Hous…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
€ 1,466,000
Villas in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol The New Golden Mile becomes the host of the most e…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 146 m²
€ 1,486,000
Villas in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol The New Golden Mile becomes the host of the most e…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
€ 1,375,000
Villas for sale in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 6 modern frontline golf villas with luxur…
Villa 6 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
€ 2,700,000
This brand new villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis combines modern style and comfort.…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 770 m²
€ 3,295,000
For sale this Mediterranean style villa in the exclusive urbanization Marbella Club Golf Res…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
€ 2,395,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del Sol. Its beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartmen…
Villa Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 225 m²
€ 1,225,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,225,000 to €&nbsp;1,225,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
€ 1,950,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,950,000 to €&nbsp;1,950,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 332 m²
€ 1,500,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,500,000 to €&nbsp;1,500,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 1 410 m²
€ 6,995,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;6,995,000 to €&nbsp;6,995,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa Villa
Estepona, Spain
Area 190 m²
€ 1,070,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,070,000 to €&nbsp;1,070,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 360 m²
€ 1,790,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,790,000 to €&nbsp;1,790,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa Villa
Benahavis, Spain
Area 529 m²
€ 2,850,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;2,850,000 to €&nbsp;2,850,000. [Beds: …
Villa Villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa
Marbella, Spain
Area 450 m²
€ 1,980,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;1,980,000 to €&nbsp;2,900,000. [Beds: …

