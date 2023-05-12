UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Pool Residential properties for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain
Estepona
246
Marbella
230
Fuengirola
20
San Pedro de Alcantara
5
Torremolinos
4
Clear all
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3
3
147 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3
3
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5
6
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2
2
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3
3
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4
4
538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5
6
550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
4
3
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5
5
658 m²
€ 1,810,000
For sale this villa of Mediterranean architecture, built in 2008, with excellent qualities, …
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2
2
97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3
2
150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4
3
137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4
3
110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
605 m²
€ 1,990,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4
4
524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
6
7
860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
5
5
617 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale this modern turnkey villa project, frontline golf, in the well known residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4
6
607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4
4
336 m²
€ 1,495,000
For sale this modern detached villa, within a gated complex of 18 individual houses, close t…
3 room apartment with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3
3
152 m²
€ 750,000
Looking for a contemporary apartment in Benahavis? Arrayanes Golf is a modern complex surrou…
Villa 6 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
6
6
603 m²
€ 3,900,000
For sale this villa of traditional Mediterranean architecture with a contemporary interior, …
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
5
6
770 m²
€ 3,295,000
For sale this Mediterranean style villa in the exclusive urbanization Marbella Club Golf Res…
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Luxury apartments in the prestigious new complex in Marbella, Costa del Sol The complex is …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
7
1 623 m²
€ 17,000,000
Stunning villa in an elite residential community in Marbella. The house is located in the ar…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
8
2 m²
€ 12,950,000
The mansion, with stunning views of the coast and the Mediterranean Sea, is located in the …
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5
1 200 m²
€ 8,500,000
Luxury villa located just 10 minutes from Marbella, Costa del Sol, Spain In the house area …
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5
485 m²
€ 2,950,000
Stunning modern villa with delightful panoramic sea views is located east of Marbella, just …
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5
450 m²
€ 2,650,000
A modern, newly built villa with stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and moun…
1
2
Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
