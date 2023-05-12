Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga

Pool Residential properties for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Estepona
246
Marbella
230
Fuengirola
20
San Pedro de Alcantara
5
Torremolinos
4
33 properties total found
3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
3 room townhouse with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Villa 4 room villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
Villa 5 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 658 m²
€ 1,810,000
For sale this villa of Mediterranean architecture, built in 2008, with excellent qualities, …
2 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 605 m²
€ 1,990,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 617 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale this modern turnkey villa project, frontline golf, in the well known residential ar…
Villa 4 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 607 m²
€ 3,285,000
For sale this turnkey beachside villa, located in Guadalmina Baja, close to the sea and golf…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
€ 1,495,000
For sale this modern detached villa, within a gated complex of 18 individual houses, close t…
3 room apartment with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
€ 750,000
Looking for a contemporary apartment in Benahavis? Arrayanes Golf is a modern complex surrou…
Villa 6 room villa in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 603 m²
€ 3,900,000
For sale this villa of traditional Mediterranean architecture with a contemporary interior, …
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 770 m²
€ 3,295,000
For sale this Mediterranean style villa in the exclusive urbanization Marbella Club Golf Res…
Bungalow in Marbella, Spain
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
Area 14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Luxury apartments in the prestigious new complex in Marbella, Costa del Sol The complex is …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 623 m²
€ 17,000,000
Stunning villa in an elite residential community in Marbella. The house is located in the ar…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 2 m²
€ 12,950,000
The mansion, with stunning views of the coast and the Mediterranean Sea, is located in the …
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 200 m²
€ 8,500,000
Luxury villa located just 10 minutes from Marbella, Costa del Sol, Spain In the house area …
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 485 m²
€ 2,950,000
Stunning modern villa with delightful panoramic sea views is located east of Marbella, just …
Villa 5 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
€ 2,650,000
A modern, newly built villa with stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and moun…

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir