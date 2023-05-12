UAE
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain
247 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3
3
147 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
2
3
120 m²
€ 995,000
Discover the epitome of Andalusian charm with "Parador II", an exquisite townhouse nestled i…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
5
5
545 m²
€ 2,850,000
Are you looking for your dream home on the Costa del Sol? Look no further than Villa Serena,…
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
129 m²
€ 650,000
This interesting property is located in the area of La Quinta, in Nueva Andalucía, in the mu…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3
3
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5
6
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3
2
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3
2
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2
2
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3
3
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
4
3
217 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
4
2
151 m²
4/4
€ 650,000
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
4
3
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4
3
137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4
3
110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
605 m²
€ 1,990,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4
4
686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
3
2
115 m²
€ 1,232,000
Penthouse in Fuengirola, Malaga, Costa del Sol A building with 33 luxury homes and penthouse…
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
3
2
134 m²
€ 840,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3
3
133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
6
7
860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3
2
103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4
4
212 m²
€ 1,295,000
Apartments in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 140 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the reside…
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
4
4
293 m²
€ 1,895,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
4
4
230 m²
€ 1,650,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3
3
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4
3
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5
5
€ 2,590,000
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5
5
€ 850,000
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …
