Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Estepona
246
Marbella
230
Fuengirola
20
San Pedro de Alcantara
5
Torremolinos
4
247 properties total found
3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
€ 995,000
Discover the epitome of Andalusian charm with "Parador II", an exquisite townhouse nestled i…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 545 m²
€ 2,850,000
Are you looking for your dream home on the Costa del Sol? Look no further than Villa Serena,…
3 room apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€ 650,000
This interesting property is located in the area of La Quinta, in Nueva Andalucía, in the mu…
3 room townhouse with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
€ 2,150,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
3 room apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 650,000
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
Villa 4 room villa in Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
4 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
Villa 4 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 605 m²
€ 1,990,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
3 room apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€ 1,232,000
Penthouse in Fuengirola, Malaga, Costa del Sol A building with 33 luxury homes and penthouse…
3 room apartment with golf view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€ 840,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
Villa 3 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€ 830,000
Penthouses in Altos de los Monteros, Marbella, Costa del Sol An innovative and elegant resid…
4 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
€ 1,295,000
Apartments in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 140 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the reside…
Villa 4 room villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
€ 1,895,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Villa 4 room villa in Manilva, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
€ 1,650,000
Luxury villas in Manilva, Malaga, Costa del Sol This residential was born with the firm inte…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€ 2,590,000
Absolutely stunning villa with panoramic views surrounded by beautiful gardens. It is locate…
Villa 5 room villa in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€ 850,000
Unique rustic style finca on a plot of 12.000 m2, 10 minutes driving from Estepona, nestled …

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir