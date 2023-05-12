Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
2 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 405,000
Brand new 2 bedrooms apartment, in a new completed complex in the area of Cancelada, between…
3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 615,000
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
4 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
3 room apartment with golf view in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
€ 750,000
Looking for a contemporary apartment in Benahavis? Arrayanes Golf is a modern complex surrou…
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Luxury apartments in the prestigious new complex in Marbella, Costa del Sol The complex is …

