Seaview Apartments for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

112 properties total found
3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
3 room apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€ 650,000
This interesting property is located in the area of La Quinta, in Nueva Andalucía, in the mu…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
3 room apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 650,000
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
4 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
3 room apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€ 1,232,000
Penthouse in Fuengirola, Malaga, Costa del Sol A building with 33 luxury homes and penthouse…
3 room apartment with golf view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€ 840,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
4 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
€ 1,295,000
Apartments in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 140 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the reside…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€ 9,500,000
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
4 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
€ 1,880,000
Building on the beachfront in Estepona, Málaga, Costa del Sol 36 exclusive 1,2,3 or 4-bedroo…
2 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€ 1,746,500
Exclusive residential complex in Estepona, Málaga, Costa del SolIt has 14 apartments with 1,…
3 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
€ 2,100,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del SolIts beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartments…
4 room apartment in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
€ 1,450,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del SolIts beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartments…
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 95 m²
€ 450,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;450,000 to €&nbsp;1,010,000. [Beds: 2 …
Apartment in Benahavis, Spain
Apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Area 129 m²
€ 470,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;470,000 to €&nbsp;1,130,000. [Beds: 2 …
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 65 m²
€ 292,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;292,000 to €&nbsp;439,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 88 m²
€ 295,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;295,000 to €&nbsp;475,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 59 m²
€ 115,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;115,000 to €&nbsp;150,000. [Beds: 1 - …
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 71 m²
€ 205,500
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;205,500 to €&nbsp;366,500. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 83 m²
€ 245,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;245,000 to €&nbsp;405,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 83 m²
€ 326,500
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;326,500 to €&nbsp;530,500. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 77 m²
€ 262,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;262,000 to €&nbsp;396,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 86 m²
€ 350,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;350,000 to €&nbsp;585,000. [Beds: 1 - …
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 93 m²
€ 240,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;240,000 to €&nbsp;457,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 74 m²
€ 304,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;304,000 to €&nbsp;386,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment in Casares, Spain
Apartment
Casares, Spain
Area 114 m²
€ 225,000
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;225,000 to €&nbsp;389,000. [Beds: 2 - …

