UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Andalusia
Malaga
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain
Estepona
143
Marbella
85
Fuengirola
11
Torremolinos
4
San Pedro de Alcantara
3
Apartment
Clear all
112 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3
3
147 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
3
2
129 m²
€ 650,000
This interesting property is located in the area of La Quinta, in Nueva Andalucía, in the mu…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3
2
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3
2
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2
2
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
4
2
151 m²
4/4
€ 650,000
Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with poo…
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4
3
137 m²
€ 1,195,000
This beautiful ground floor luxury apartment, completely renovated, is located in the urbani…
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
3
2
115 m²
€ 1,232,000
Penthouse in Fuengirola, Malaga, Costa del Sol A building with 33 luxury homes and penthouse…
3 room apartment with golf view
Marbella, Spain
3
2
134 m²
€ 840,000
This is an ideal property both for someone who wants to live in and enjoy it and for someone…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3
3
133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4
4
212 m²
€ 1,295,000
Apartments in Estepona, Malaga, Costa del Sol 140 homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, the reside…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3
3
€ 790,000
A luxury duplex penthouse located in Puerto Banus Marbella in the prestigious gated communit…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
4
5
€ 9,500,000
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4
3
199 m²
€ 1,880,000
Building on the beachfront in Estepona, Málaga, Costa del Sol 36 exclusive 1,2,3 or 4-bedroo…
2 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2
2
124 m²
€ 1,746,500
Exclusive residential complex in Estepona, Málaga, Costa del SolIt has 14 apartments with 1,…
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
3
3
101 m²
€ 2,100,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del SolIts beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartments…
4 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
4
3
137 m²
€ 1,450,000
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del SolIts beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartments…
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
95 m²
€ 450,000
New Development: Prices from € 450,000 to € 1,010,000. [Beds: 2 …
Apartment
Benahavis, Spain
129 m²
€ 470,000
New Development: Prices from € 470,000 to € 1,130,000. [Beds: 2 …
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
65 m²
€ 292,000
New Development: Prices from € 292,000 to € 439,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
88 m²
€ 295,000
New Development: Prices from € 295,000 to € 475,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
59 m²
€ 115,000
New Development: Prices from € 115,000 to € 150,000. [Beds: 1 - …
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
71 m²
€ 205,500
New Development: Prices from € 205,500 to € 366,500. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
83 m²
€ 245,000
New Development: Prices from € 245,000 to € 405,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
83 m²
€ 326,500
New Development: Prices from € 326,500 to € 530,500. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
77 m²
€ 262,000
New Development: Prices from € 262,000 to € 396,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
86 m²
€ 350,000
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 585,000. [Beds: 1 - …
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
93 m²
€ 240,000
New Development: Prices from € 240,000 to € 457,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
74 m²
€ 304,000
New Development: Prices from € 304,000 to € 386,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Apartment
Casares, Spain
114 m²
€ 225,000
New Development: Prices from € 225,000 to € 389,000. [Beds: 2 - …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map