Townhouses for sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain

7 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
The modern housing estate of townhouses is locateded in the city Sant' Paul de Mar on t…
€395,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Townhouse in the closed housing estate in the city of Teya on the coast to Maresma. Distance…
€670,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Beautiful townhouses in a closed residential complex in the city of Prize de Dalt on t…
€520,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Townhouse in Can Jalpi district of Arenis d Munte. Located 45 km from the center of B…
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
New modern housing estate at construction stage in the city of Caldes de Etratch on the coas…
€630,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
New modern housing estate at construction stage in the city of El-Masnou on the coast Costa …
€511,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …
€395,000

Properties features in Costa del Maresme, Spain

